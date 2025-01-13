Korean Shipbuilder Receives AiP for Ammonia-Fuelled Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The medium-sized carrier will be equipped with Swiss engine manufacturer WinGD’s dual-fuel ammonia engine and fuel systems jointly developed with Alfa Laval. Image Credit / K Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering

The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has granted approval in principle (AiP) for an ammonia-fuelled carrier developed by South Korea's K Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering.



The medium-sized carrier will be equipped with Swiss engine manufacturer WinGD's dual-fuel ammonia engine and fuel systems jointly developed with Alfa Laval, K Shipbuilding said in a statement on its website on Friday.



WinGD's dual-fuel ammonia engine is anticipated to be commercially available in the first quarter of this year, with the first vessel featuring the engine expected to set sail by 2026.



The engine may use pilot fuel of up to 5%. Ammonia-dual fuel engine require certain quantities of conventional fuels such as diesel for ignition as ammonia has a higher ignition temperature compared to conventional fuels.

"We have continuously worked on the development of eco-friendly ships such as LNG, methanol, and ammonia fuels, and this certification has allowed us to further expand our eco-friendly dual-fuel propulsion ship design technology," K Shipbuilding stated.