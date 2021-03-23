Clean Planet Energy Launches Bunker Fuels Produced From Plastic Waste

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Clean Planet has previously developed a sustainable aviation fuel. Image Credit: Clean Planet Energy

Fuel producer Clean Planet Energy has developed two new bunker fuels made from non-recyclable plastic waste.

The firm has produced a marine residual fuel meeting ISO 8217:2017 standards and a marine distillate fuel matching EN15940 diesel standards, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

"Clean Planet Energy's Marine Residual Fuel has a sulphur content of just 35ppm, and Clean Planet Energy's Marine Distillate has a sulphur content of just 3ppm," Andrew Odjo, CTO at Clean Planet Energy, said in the statement.

"This means that ships using Clean Planet Ocean's marine distillate fuel can reduce sulphur pollution by over 1500x compared to ships using fossil fuel without a scrubber."

The fuels also deliver a cut of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions of more than 75% versus conventional bunkers, the company said.

The firm is currently building two plants capable of producing the fuels, with another four in development. Each plant can process 20,000 mt/year of waste plastics.