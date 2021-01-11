LNG Bunkering Supporters Prominent Among IBIA Board Candidates

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The results of the election will be announced in the week starting February 22. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker industry association IBIA has announced its list of candidates to join its board, including two strong supporters of LNG bunkering.

The list includes Alexander Prokopakis of probunkers, Alok Sharma of Inatech, Christian Kint of Oilchart International, Irene Notias of Prime's Bunkerplus Services, Steve Simms of Simms Showers LLP, Jaime Ochoa of CI International Fuels, Jesper Rosenkrans of Total Marine Fuels, Nicolas Vukelka of Terramar Oil, Sifis Vardinoyannis of SEKAVIN Bunkering Stations and Wajdi Abdmessih of Seahawk Services.

Both Prokopakis and Rosenkrans are prominent advocates of LNG bunkering, and could be expected to bring this growing segment of marine fuel demand closer to IBIA's work if elected.

The candidates are standing for three board positions, IBIA said in a statement on its website Monday. The results of the election will be announced in the week starting February 22, and the new board members will start work from April 1.