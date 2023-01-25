Ship-to-Ship Methanol Bunkering for Stena Germanica at Gothenburg

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Chemical producer Methanex provided the fuel, which was delivered by tanker operator E&S using the bunker delivery vessel Stolt Sandpiper. Image Credit: Gothenburg Port Authority

The Port of Gothenburg has seen the world's first ship-to-ship bunkering with methanol of a vessel other than a tanker this week.

The methanol-fuelled ferry Stena Germanica took on a stem of the alternative fuel delivered by ship at the Swedish port on Monday, the Gothenburg Port Authority said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

Chemical producer Methanex provided the fuel, which was delivered by tanker operator E&S using the bunker delivery vessel Stolt Sandpiper.

"As the world's largest producer and supplier of methanol, we're pleased to continue our collaboration with Stena Line to demonstrate that methanol is a leading alternative, cleaner burning, future-proof marine fuel," Karine Delbarre, senior vice president for global marketing and logistics at Methanex, said in the statement.

"This first ship to ship methanol bunkering for a non-tanker, leveraging our partners E&S Tankers and Port of Gothenburg, is further evidence that methanol is globally available, safe to ship, store and handle using procedures similar to those for conventional marine fuels."