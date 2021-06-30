Scrubber Manufacturer CatEMission Seeks to Expand Sales in Nordic Countries

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Subsidies for scrubber installations have been a notable support for the market in Norway. File Image / Pixabay

Scrubber manufacturer CatEMission is seeking to expand sales of its exhaust gas cleaning systems in the Nordic countries with a new deal with Danish firm Silentor.

CatEMission, part of the Ecospray Technologies group, has signed a deal for Silentor to become its exclusive sales partner in the Nordic countries as of this month, the companies said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

"In the Nordic countries, especially in Norway, the growing demand for greener solutions is supported by various state-subsidized schemes," Bjarke Rosendal, managing director of Silentor, said in the statement.

"This makes it a fast-growing market for technologies such as exhaust gas cleaning systems, and we consider the solutions from CatEMission state-of-the-art, based on the well-known SCR-technology, which has proven its value through many years."