'Very Promising Results' Reported from EverLoNG Carbon Capture Trial

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A prototype EverLoNG SBCC prototype carbon capture system was installed on board the TotalEnergies-chartered ship Seapeak Arwa in September. Image Credit: EverLoNG

The organisers of an onboard carbon capture trial on an LNG-fuelled ship have reported 'very promising results' from the project.

A prototype EverLoNG SBCC prototype carbon capture system was installed on board the TotalEnergies-chartered ship Seapeak Arwa in September, the project organisers said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The unit was tested with up to 250 kg of CO2 per day captured for 1,000 hours.

"Initial results are very promising, showing that capture rates of up to 85% are achievable," the project organisers said.

"With further system optimisation to come, researchers are confident of more.

"As well as assessing the impact of SBCC on the ship's infrastructure and emissions, EverLoNG researchers are studying the effects of motion on CO2 capture rates and of exhaust gas impurities on capture solvent performance.

"With a dedicated operator on board to oversee operation of the system, the prototype and vessel designs also enable remote performance monitoring and supervision from shore.

"This enables a safer and more efficient learning campaign that is providing real-time data that will be shared publicly."