Höegh Autoliners Orders Four 'Zero-Carbon Ready' Car Carriers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new ships are in addition to the four ordered at the start of 2022. Image Credit: Höegh Autoliners

Shipping firm Höegh Autoliners has ordered four new 'zero-carbon ready' car carriers.

The new ships are in addition to the four ordered at the start of 2022, the company said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The vessels will have the ammonia- and methanol-ready notations from classification society DNV, meaning they are suitable for retrofit to these propulsion methods at some point after delivery. The notations typically entail enough space being left in the design for the larger fuel tanks needed for low-density fuels.

"We want to be the preferred green partner in deep sea shipping, and this is yet another concrete and decisive step on our path to zero," Andreas Enger, CEO of Höegh Autoliners, said in the statement.

"We are committed to building a more sustainable maritime industry in close collaboration with our partners and customers.

"Exercising the option demonstrates Höegh Autoliners' commitment to the company's green fleet renewal strategy and reiterates its confidence in future fuel opportunities."