BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rallies

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have generally risen over the summer. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing and recovering some of the previous day's losses.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1/mt to $662/mt on Wednesday, having slipped by $3/mt the previous day and reached the lowest level since August 31. The G20-HSFO Index gained $8/mt to $586/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $2.50/mt to $980.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.56/bl to $90.60/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $3.50/mt to $645.50/mt, at Rotterdam they climbed by $4/mt to $609/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $5.50/mt to $639.50/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $4/mt to $653/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.30/bl at $90.30/bl as of 9:30 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.26/mt fall in bunker prices.