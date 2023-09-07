BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rallies

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday September 7, 2023

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing and recovering some of the previous day's losses.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1/mt to $662/mt on Wednesday, having slipped by $3/mt the previous day and reached the lowest level since August 31. The G20-HSFO Index gained $8/mt to $586/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $2.50/mt to $980.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.56/bl to $90.60/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $3.50/mt to $645.50/mt, at Rotterdam they climbed by $4/mt to $609/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $5.50/mt to $639.50/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $4/mt to $653/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.30/bl at $90.30/bl as of 9:30 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.26/mt fall in bunker prices.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com