Monjasa Sets Out Top Supply Ports for 2019

by Jack Jordan, Managing Editor, Ship & Bunker

Monjasa's annual sales in the Americas have almost trebled over the past five years. Image Credit: Monjasa / Ship & Bunker

Bunker supplier Monjasa released a list of its top ten ports by sales volume in its annual report Wednesday, with Balboa at the top of the list.

Its top ports in descending order were Balboa, Lome, Singapore, Cristobal, Fujairah, Jebel Ali, Port Gentil, Portland, Pointe-Noire and Takoradi, the company said.

The company made sales at 692 different ports in 2019, up from 601 the previous year.

For the purposes of the list Houston was divided into several different supply locations, a company spokesman told Ship & Bunker Thursday, but it would have probably been in the top 10 if treated as a single port.

The company posted total sales of 4.5 million mt for last year, the most since at least 2014.

Sales in the Americas saw the strongest growth, gaining 300,000 mt to 1.15 million mt last year.

Sales in Europe rose by 50,000 mt to 850,000 mt, sales in the Middle East jumped by 50,000 mt to 600,000 mt and sales in Southeast Asia advanced by 100,000 mt to 500,000 mt.

West Africa was the only region where the company saw a decline last year, losing 100,000 mt to 1.4 million mt.