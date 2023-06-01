MSC Cruises Takes on Bio-LNG for Flagship's Maiden Voyage

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has purchased 400 mt of ISCC-certified bio-LNG for the voyage. Image Credit: MSC Cruises

The new MSC Cruises flagship will run on bio-LNG for its first voyage out of the shipyard.

The LNG-fuelled cruise ship MSC Euribia will run for four days on bio-LNG on its voyage from its shipyard in Saint-Nazaire to its naming ceremony in Copenhagen later this week, MSC Cruises said in a statement on its website.

The firm has purchased 400 mt of ISCC-certified bio-LNG for the voyage.

"This industry-first net zero gas emissions voyage of our latest flagship MSC Euribia heralds another significant step on our decarbonisation journey and demonstrates more than anything the extent of our commitment," Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Cruises, said in the statement.

"We will be proud to share with the entire cruise industry, and the world, the learnings that come for all from this demonstration that net zero emissions cruising is already possible."