Wärtsilä's to Refit North Sea Giant with Cost-Cutting Energy Storage Solution

Wärtsilä will retrofit the North Sea Giant with an energy storage system. Image Credit: Wärtsilä

Wärtsilä Corporation (Wärtsilä) today says it will retrofit the North Sea Giant, one of the world's largest subsea construction vessels, with an energy storage system to reduce the vessel's energy consumption, operating costs, and exhaust emissions.

Cato Esperø, Director Sales Norway for Wärtsilä says the energy storage project on the North Sea Giant will set a new standard for this type of vessel.

Wärtsilä notes that the installation will mark the world's first energy storage solution on board a large offshore supply vessel.

"For us is it important to reduce environmental emissions and modernise the vessel to make it more competitive. In addition, with a more efficient vessel, we will save fuel expenses," said Hallvard Klepsvik, CEO of North Sea Shipping AS.

"The estimated reduction in emissions is 5.5 million kg CO2, 30 tonnes of NOx and 1,200 kg SOx per year. After Wärtsilä had retrofitted our ship Atlantic Guardian in 2014, we really understood how much fuel can be saved by improving the vessel's efficiency. Efficiency also saves time, because you only need to refuel every second or third port visit."