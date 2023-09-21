BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Declines for Third Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are declining this week after a strong rise over the summer. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping for a third consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $0.50/mt to $681.50/mt on Wednesday, remaining at the lowest level since September 14. The G20-HSFO Index fell by $1/mt to $591/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $1/mt to $1,012.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $0.81/bl to $93.53/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $2/mt to $672/mt, at Rotterdam they dropped by $6/mt to $630.50/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $4.50/mt to $660.50/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $4.50/mt to $667.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $1.10/bl at $92.43/bl as of 9:25 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $8.28/mt fall in bunker prices.