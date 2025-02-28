Lauritzen Bulkers CEO Steps Down After Six Months in Role

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Martin Egvang is stepping down as Lauritzen Bulkers CEO with immediate effect. Image Credit: Lauritzen Bulkers

The CEO of shipping company Lauritzen Bulkers is stepping down after just six months in the role, citing stress-related symptoms as his reason.

Martin Egvang is stepping down as Lauritzen Bulkers CEO with immediate effect, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Friday. He had taken on the role in September 2024.

"I have been experiencing increasing stress-related symptoms, which has reached an unsustainable level, and I have therefore concluded that the right thing for me is to step down as CEO of Lauritzen Bulkers," Egvang said in the post.

"This is not how I had imagined my time in this company would end, but it is the right thing to do under the circumstances."

Board chairman Kristian Mørch will now serve as the company's executive chairman, and CFO Jacob Winthereik as its new CEO.