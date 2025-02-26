BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops for Third Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have dropped significantly this week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping for a third consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $3.50/mt to $587.50/mt on Tuesday, reaching its lowest level since January 7.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $1.50/mt to $511.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $4/mt to $781/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $1.76/bl to $73.02/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $3.50/mt to $555/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $1/mt to $534.50/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $3/mt to $556/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $9.50/mt to $549/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.17/bl from the previous session's close at $73.19/bl as of 6:33 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.28/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.