Peninsula-Chartered Tanker Sustains 'Minor Damage' in Iranian Attack

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel has now safely returned to anchorage in Dubai. Image Credit: Hercules Tanker Management

A tanker chartered by global bunkering firm Peninsula from sister company Hercules Tanker Management sustained minor damage in an attack on Sunday.

The 7,998 DWT tanker Hercules Star was hit by an unknown projectile near Mina Saqr in the UAE on Sunday morning, a spokesman for Peninsula and Hercules Tanker Management told Ship & Bunker on Monday.

The vessel has now safely returned to anchorage in Dubai.

"The crew are safe and well, demonstrating considerable professionalism in navigating the vessel back to anchorage," the spokesman said.

"The vessel sustained only minor damage and no pollution occurred."

Several vessels have come under attack in and around the Strait of Hormuz in the past two days since the outbreak of war in Iran.