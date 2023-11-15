Fuel to be Removed From Stranded Russian Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Weather making salvage harder. File Image / Pixabay.

A domestic product tanker stranded off Sakhalin Island five days ago is having its fuel removed.

The ship, the Russia-flagged Victoria, is aground off the island's southwest coast and rescue attempts have been hampered by the weather.

The ship is reported to be carrying 760 metric tonnes of fuel, according to maritime news provider Tradewinds.

Once the bunker fuel has been removed, salvage firms are planning to refloat the vessel although poor weather has made this difficult.

Fears that some of the oil might leak from the distressed ship appear to be unfounded as no leaks have been reported so far, according to the report.