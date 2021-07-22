Third MSC Cruises Ship Takes on Scrubber

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The scrubber installation was the third for MSC Cruises. File Image / Pixabay

French shipyard Chantiers de l'Atlantique has completed its third scrubber installation on an MSC Cruises ship.

The company recently completed the installation on the cruise ship MSC Musica at Brindisi, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday. The firm installed scrubbers on the MSC Orchestra and the MSC Poesia in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

"We continue to make every effort possible to reduce the environmental impact of our vessels by installing the latest technology like ECGS with the support of expert partners like Chantier de l'Atlantique," Emilio La Scala, president of MSC Cruises, said in the statement.

"Sustainability remains at the heart of our business model and operations, and we will always look for ways to lead the global maritime and cruise industry in this regard."