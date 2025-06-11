Gothenburg to Enable Shore Power for Container and Ro-Ro Ships before 2030

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The port authority has signed an agreement for the construction of a new transformer station. Image Credit: Port of Gothenburg

The Port of Gothenburg is moving closer to offering shore power for container and Ro-Ro vessels, in line with upcoming EU regulations that will require shore power connectivity at ports from 2030.

The port has signed a contract with AF Bygg Väst for the construction of a new transformer station to supply power to its container and car terminals, the Port of Gothenburg said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The SEK 129 million ($12.27 million) project will allow ships to connect to onshore power at seven berths - five at the container terminal and two at the car terminal.

Completion of the transformer station is scheduled for March 2027.

"This transformer station is an important milestone that brings us significantly closer to shore-side power connection," Magnus Nordfeldt, Head of Business Area Cargo at the Port of Gothenburg, said.

Once operational, the system is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by at least 5,600 tonnes annually from container vessels alone. It will also cut sulfur oxide and nitrogen oxide emissions, improving air quality and working conditions in the port area.

The project is part of a broader SEK 600 million ($56.7 million) investment in OPS infrastructure, co-financed by the EU's Connecting Europe Facility.

OPS is already in place at the port's Ro-Ro, Ro-Pax, and Energy terminals.