Methanol- and Wind-Powered Bulker Design Wins LR Approval

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The design includes the capability both to include methanol propulsion and a rotor sail system. Image Credit: LR

A design for a dry bulk carrier running on both methanol bunkers and win power has won the initial approval of classification society Lloyd's Register.

Lloyd's Register has awarded its approval in principle to the 81,000 DWT Kamsarmax bulker design from Nantong COSCO KHI Ship Engineering, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The design includes the capability both to include methanol propulsion and a rotor sail system.

The design was developed in a joint development project bringing in companies including commodities firm Cargill.

""LR is pleased to have awarded Approval in Principle to NACKS shipyard for their methanol fuelled Kamsarmax design," Nikos Kakalis, global bulk carriers segment director at LR, said in the statement.

"The AiP represents a significant landmark for energy efficient and alternative fuel ship design.

"It is crucial that the maritime value chain continues to collaborate to provide commercially viable bulk carriers, in order to meet the sector's demands, whilst prioritising vessel designs that comply with increasingly complex environmental regulations."

Methanol is rapidly gaining in popularity as an alternative marine fuel, with orders of methanol-fuelled tonnage now coming in regularly from a variety of shipping segments. The main challenge for this market will be the scaling-up of green methanol supply in time to meet the needs of the new ships as they are delivered.