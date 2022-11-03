RINA Gives Thumbs-Up to Ecospray LNG Onboard Carbon Capture System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

RINA has certified that a 500kW molten carbonate fuel cell running Ecospray's process can cut the CO2 equivalent emissions of a 10MW engine by 20%. File Image / Pixabay

Classification society RINA has approved the validity of a new Ecospray system capturing carbon from LNG on board ships.

The classification society approved the validity of the system after a two-month assessment, Ecospray said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The system takes bio-LNG fuel, extracts carbon from it to leave a hydrogen-rich gas, and then powers the ship's engine by running this gas through a fuel cell. RINA has certified that a 500kW molten carbonate fuel cell running this process can cut the CO2 equivalent emissions of a 10MW engine by 20%.

"This is undoubtedly a technologically complex solution, but it is also the one which guarantees the best results in terms of reductions in emissions, as well as keeping operating expenses low for companies," Ecospray said in the statement.

"The ideal application for these technologies is not limited to a particular type of ship: they can be used on all types of engines (2-stroke and 4-stroke) and with all fuels, HFO / LNG."