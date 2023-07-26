Bunker One Delivers Biofuel Blend to Cruise Ship at Port of Aarhus

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The delivery was made using trucks. Image Credit: Bunker One

Bunker Holding physical supply arm Bunker One has completed a delivery of a biofuel blend to a TUI Cruises vessel at the Port of Aarhus.

The company recently delivered a B30 blend containing 30% second-generation FAME blended with MGO to the Mein Shiff 4 at Aarhus, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The delivery was made using trucks.

"We understand that unique challenges sometimes require special solutions," Peter Zachariassen, CEO of Bunker One, said in the post.

"In Bunker One, we are fully committed to proactively facilitating deliveries of any low-carbon products as per our customer's preferred choice."

Bunker One first announced its intention to enter the biofuels market in May 2021.