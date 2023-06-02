CMA CGM to Order Two Methanol-Ready LNG-Fuelled Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CMA CGM was a significant early adopter of LNG as a bunker fuel for its container fleet. File Image / Pixabay

French shipping and logistics firm CMA CGM is set to order two methanol-ready, LNG-fuelled ships as part of integrating La Méridionale into the company following its acquisition.

The firm has now completed its acquisition of mixed-used freight and passenger shipping company La Méridionale, it said in a statement on its website this week.

CMA CGM is now seeking to modernise the company's fleet, and as part of that process will order two ships capable of running on LNG and suitable for conversion to methanol propulsion at a later date.

The new ships will "deliver some of the best environmental performances in the sector," the company said.

"They will also be able to carry out operations with zero CO2 emissions during port calls and are set to replace the oldest vessels on services between Corsica and Marseille, contributing to the preservation of the environment between the island and the mainland."

CMA CGM was a significant early adopter of LNG as a bunker fuel for its container fleet, and more recently has joined AP Moller-Maersk in ordering tonnage capable of running on methanol.