Furetank Orders 11th LNG-Fuelled Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 17,999 DWT vessel is due for delivery in July 2024. Image Credit: Furetank

Sweden's Furetank has ordered what will be its 11th dual-fuelled tanker capable of running on LNG bunkers.

The firm has ordered the 11th in its Vinga series of dual-fuelled tankers with a focus on environmental performance from the China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Yangzhou, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The 17,999 DWT vessel is due for delivery in July 2024. Furetank has the option to order four more of the vessels.

"We are very pleased to add the eleventh vessel to our climate friendly Vinga series," Lars Höglund, CEO of Furetank, said in the statement.

"Furetank's ambition is to be the leading actor within the segment, offering our customers efficient and environmental friendly transportation.

"With a large fleet we can offer good service and at the same time optimize the trading pattern to increase utilization of the vessels."