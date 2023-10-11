BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to One-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are rallying after sharp decline last week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices continued to climb at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices rising to the highest level in almost a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $10.50/mt to $664.50/mt on Tuesday, reaching the highest level since October 4. The G20-HSFO Index gained $7/mt to $551/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $19/mt to $949.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.50/bl to $87.65/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices fell by $5/mt to $650/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $2.50/mt to $609/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $4.50/mt to $639.50/mt, and at Houston they surged by $32/mt to $622.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.30/bl at $87.95/bl as of 8:41 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.26/mt rise in bunker prices.