Bunker Partner, FLEX Commodities, StormGeo Among Candidates for IBIA Board Seats

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Nine candidates are standing for election, with two vacancies to fill. File Image / Pixabay

The election to fill two seats on the board of industry body IBIA has opened.

Nine candidates are standing for election, with two vacancies to fill, IBIA said in a note to members on Wednesday.

This year's candidates are as follows:

Mustafa Aslan , Chairman, Asmira Group (based in Turkey )

, Chairman, (based in ) Juliana Gene , Senior Head of New Business and Traders, Organización Terpel S.A. (based in Colombia )

, Senior Head of New Business and Traders, (based in ) Victor Leóne , Global Business Development Manager, Bunker Partner APAC Pte. Ltd. (based in Singapore )

, Global Business Development Manager, (based in ) Anna Malamen , Finance Director, PMG Energies SA (based in the United Kingdom )

, Finance Director, (based in the ) Julie Nielsen , Global Head of Bunker Sales & Chair of the Board of Denmark , StormGeo – Part of Alfa Laval Group (based in Denmark)

, Global Head of Bunker Sales & Chair of the Board of , (based in Denmark) Valeria Sessa , CEO, Reseaworld S.r.l. (based in Italy )

, CEO, (based in ) Rakesh Sharma , Managing Partner, Flex Commodities DMCC (based in the United Arab Emirates )

, Managing Partner, (based in the ) Fouad Talaat , CEO, Chairman and Managing Director, General for shipping agencies, marine services, and investment Group SAE (based in Egypt )

, CEO, Chairman and Managing Director, (based in ) Azfar Zain, Senior Trader, Pertamina International Marketing & Distribution Pte. Ltd. (based in Singapore)

"Members of IBIA are encouraged to vote for the candidates who in their opinion will make a meaningful contribution to the running of the Association," the organisation said.

"Please note, that every vote counts to shape the leadership of our Association."

The results will be announced at IBIA's AGM on February 24, with the newly elected board members starting work on April 1.

IBIA members will receive an email from CES enabling them to vote, with a deadline of February 14.