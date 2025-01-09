World News
Bunker Partner, FLEX Commodities, StormGeo Among Candidates for IBIA Board Seats
Nine candidates are standing for election, with two vacancies to fill. File Image / Pixabay
The election to fill two seats on the board of industry body IBIA has opened.
Nine candidates are standing for election, with two vacancies to fill, IBIA said in a note to members on Wednesday.
This year's candidates are as follows:
- Mustafa Aslan, Chairman, Asmira Group (based in Turkey)
- Juliana Gene, Senior Head of New Business and Traders, Organización Terpel S.A. (based in Colombia)
- Victor Leóne, Global Business Development Manager, Bunker Partner APAC Pte. Ltd. (based in Singapore)
- Anna Malamen, Finance Director, PMG Energies SA (based in the United Kingdom)
- Julie Nielsen, Global Head of Bunker Sales & Chair of the Board of Denmark, StormGeo – Part of Alfa Laval Group (based in Denmark)
- Valeria Sessa, CEO, Reseaworld S.r.l. (based in Italy)
- Rakesh Sharma, Managing Partner, Flex Commodities DMCC (based in the United Arab Emirates)
- Fouad Talaat, CEO, Chairman and Managing Director, General for shipping agencies, marine services, and investment Group SAE (based in Egypt)
- Azfar Zain, Senior Trader, Pertamina International Marketing & Distribution Pte. Ltd. (based in Singapore)
"Members of IBIA are encouraged to vote for the candidates who in their opinion will make a meaningful contribution to the running of the Association," the organisation said.
"Please note, that every vote counts to shape the leadership of our Association."
The results will be announced at IBIA's AGM on February 24, with the newly elected board members starting work on April 1.
IBIA members will receive an email from CES enabling them to vote, with a deadline of February 14.