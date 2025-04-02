Norsepower Wins Repeat Orders for Rotor Sails from Norway's Sea-Cargo

by Ship & Bunker News Team

This marks the second time Sea-Cargo has partnered with Norsepower to enhance vessel efficiency through its rotor sail technology. Image Credit: Norsepower

Finnish wind propulsion firm Norsepower has secured a contract to equip two RoRo vessels operated by Norway's Sea-Cargo with rotor sails, marking the second collaboration between the two companies.

The vessels, MV Trans Hav and MV Trans Sol, will each be fitted with three 24x4 m rotor sails, alongside additional energy-saving technologies designed to enhance fuel efficiency, Norsepower said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

Norsepower claims these upgrades will help in reducing bunker fuel consumption by up to 50% and subsequently reduce emissions.

Sea-Cargo's first vessel to be retrofitted with Norsepower's rotor sails, SC Connector, has already demonstrated 20-25% fuel savings on average and up to 70% savings on individual voyages, the company added.

"Our experience with the SC Connector has demonstrated the substantial savings and environmental benefits Norsepower Rotor Sails can deliver, Johan Christian Hvide, CTO of Seatrans, said.

"These results made it an easy decision to extend the technology to MV Trans Hav and MV Trans Sol. With tightening EU regulations, the rotor sails not only enhance performance but also help us remain ahead of compliance demands."

Sea-Cargo is owned by shipping company Seatrans Group.