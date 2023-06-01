Seaspan Takes Delivery of 15,000 TEU LNG-Fuelled Boxship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship was built in South Korea. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping firm Seaspan Corporation has taken delivery of its latest 15,000 TEU LNG-fuelled boxship.

Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea delivered the Zim Mount Blanc last week, shipping intelligence service Alphaliner said in its weekly note to clients this week.

The vessel, to be operated by Israeli carrier ZIM, is the third in a series of 10 15,000 TEU ships ordered by Seaspan in early 2021.

ZIM is set to deploy the ship in its Far East to US East Coast service, along with sister ship the ZIM Mount Everest, according to the report.

LNG remains the dominant alternative fuel choice for now, with supply set up at almost all major bunkering locations. But the future viability of LNG-fuelled ships will rely on the rollout of bio- and synthetic LNG at these ports as well, as shipping firms seek to deliver lower GHG emissions.