Rotterdam Q1 Bunker Sales Gain 0.2% From Q4

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rotterdam's sales grew modestly on a quarterly basis in Q1. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: Port of Rotterdam

Conventional and biofuel bunker sales at Rotterdam, the world's second-largest bunkering location, climbed modestly on a quarterly basis in the first three months of 2025, while slipping on a yearly basis.

The port saw a total of 2.3 million mt of conventional bunker and biofuel blend sales in Q1, up by 0.2% from previous quarter but down by 0.8% from the same period of 2024, according to the latest data from the Port of Rotterdam.

If its year-to-date performance were replicated over the remainder of 2025, the port would see total sales of 9.2 million mt this year, the least since 2020.

Separately, LNG bunker sales sank by 12.5% on the quarter but jumped by 6.9% on the year to 230,129 m3 in Q1.

Conventional VLSFO sales in Q1 gained 15.9% on the year to 789,218 mt, HSFO jumped by 1.4% to 829,197 mt, ULSFO rose by 5.8% to 187,031 mt, MGO advanced by 12.4% to 295,127 mt and MDO sank by 19% to 97,944 mt. Biofuel blend sales dropped by 60.4% to 104,037 mt.

HSFO's share of total conventional and biofuel demand was 37.7%, down from 39.7% a year earlier.

Singapore, the world's largest bunkering hub, saw its bunker sales drop to the lowest since Q3 2023 in Q1.