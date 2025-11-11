BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises for First in Five Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday November 11, 2025

Bunker prices mostly rose at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices advancing for the first in five consecutive trading sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $3/mt to $495.50/mt on Monday, reaching its highest level since October 27.

The G20-HSFO Index rallied by $0.50/mt to $431.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $4/mt to $795/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.43/bl to $64.06/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $3/mt to $468/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $4/mt to $439.50/mt, at Fujairah they fell by $1.50/mt to $462/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $5mt to $443.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.27/bl from the previous session's close at $63.79/bl as of 6:56 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.03/mt fall in bunker prices.

