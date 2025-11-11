BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises for First in Five Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are at their highest level in two weeks. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly rose at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices advancing for the first in five consecutive trading sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $3/mt to $495.50/mt on Monday, reaching its highest level since October 27.

The G20-HSFO Index rallied by $0.50/mt to $431.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $4/mt to $795/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.43/bl to $64.06/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $3/mt to $468/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $4/mt to $439.50/mt, at Fujairah they fell by $1.50/mt to $462/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $5mt to $443.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.27/bl from the previous session's close at $63.79/bl as of 6:56 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.03/mt fall in bunker prices.