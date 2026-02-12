INSIGHT: Collaboration, Not Silver Bullets, Will Define Maritime Decarbonisation

by Paul Bayliss, Head of Maritime, Fuelre4m

Paul Bayliss is head of maritime at Fuelre4m. Image Credit: Fuelre4m

The recently published independent study by the National Technical University of Athens into Fuelre4m's fuel treatment technology is an important contribution to the discussion around maritime emissions reduction.

Its real value, however, is not found in any single percentage figure. It lies in what the study highlights about how the industry must work together if it is to navigate the coming decade successfully.

The NTUA work reinforces something many operators already understand.

Incremental efficiency improvements in existing fleets matter, particularly in the near term. The study shows that under tightly controlled conditions, measurable improvements in fuel consumption and emissions can be achieved without engine modification.

That is significant in a world where the majority of the global fleet will remain in service well into the 2030s.

At the same time, the study also makes something else very clear. No single technology, supplier, or

intervention can solve maritime decarbonisation in isolation.

From Proof to Practice Requires Alignment

What NTUA provides is credible, independent technical validation.

What it does not and cannot do on its own is define how such technologies should be adopted, verified, and scaled across different vessel types, operating profiles, and regulatory frameworks. That next step requires broader collaboration across the industry.

Classification societies have a central role in defining acceptance criteria, data integrity, and verification pathways.

Engine OEMs bring deep expertise in combustion behaviour, long-term engine condition, and warranty considerations. Operators and shipowners provide the operational data that ultimately determines whether laboratory results translate into consistent in service performance.

Technology providers, including Fuelre4m, must remain transparent, conservative in their claims, and open to independent scrutiny.

The NTUA study reinforces the importance of methodology. Clear baselines, matched operating conditions, and defensible measurement approaches are essential. It also shows that without shared

frameworks and a common language, even good data can be misunderstood or misapplied.

Navigating a Turbulent Regulatory Period

Shipping is entering a period of exceptional complexity. EU ETS exposure, FuelEU Maritime, CII

trajectories, and long-term fuel uncertainty are converging at the same time.

In this environment, shipowners are not looking for slogans or promises.

They are looking for clarity, comparability, and confidence. Independent academic studies such as the NTUA work should therefore be viewed as starting points for informed dialogue, not endpoints for decision-making.

The opportunity now is to use this type of validation as a platform for structured collaboration across class, OEMs, and operators, to agree on what constitutes acceptable evidence of efficiency improvement, how performance should be measured and reported in service, and how technologies can be integrated responsibly into wider decarbonisation strategies.

A Collective Responsibility

From Fuelre4m's perspective, the NTUA study is not about presenting a definitive answer to maritime emissions.

It is about demonstrating that independently validated efficiency gains are achievable today, and that the industry should work together to understand how best to deploy them.

If shipping is to make meaningful progress during this transitional decade, it will not be driven by isolated solutions. It will be driven by collaboration, transparency, and shared responsibility across the value chain.

The NTUA study is a constructive contribution to that process. What happens next depends on whether the industry chooses to engage collectively or continue to work in silos.