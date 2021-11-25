Finland's Langh Ship Orders Three LNG-Fuelled Bulkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Langh Ship is based in Finland. File Image / Pixabay

Finland's Langh Ship has ordered three multipurpose dry cargo vessels capable of running on LNG as a bunker fuel.

The ships will be built at the Wuhu shipyard in China and delivered from mid-2023, the company said in a statement on its website this week. The 7,800 DWT vessels will carry steel products between Finland and the Netherlands.

The ships will have dual-fuelled engines and run initially on LNG before other alternative fuels become available.

"The future will bring alternative fuels, shore power and battery technologies, which these vessels are already equipped for," Eero Pajunen, CEO of Langh Ship, said in the statement.