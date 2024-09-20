Rotterdam-Singapore Green Fuel Demand to Hit 5 Million MT by 2028

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 25 partners in the Rotterdam-Singapore Green and Digital Corridor project met this week to discuss progress in their aims. File Image / Pixabay

Demand for green methanol and bio- or synthetic LNG on the green corridor between Rotterdam and Singapore has been projected to reach at least 5 million mt/year by 2028.

The 25 partners in the Rotterdam-Singapore Green and Digital Corridor project met this week to discuss progress in their aims, the Port of Rotterdam said on Thursday.

The partners expect to have capacity representing 2.97 million mt/year of bio- or synthetic LNG and 2.64 million mt/year of green methanol bunker demand by 2028.

CMA CGM, Hapag-Lloyd, MSC, CMA CGM, AP Moller-Maersk and ONE are among the organisation's partners.

"The Rotterdam-Singapore Green and Digital Shipping Corridor aims to reduce emissions from large container vessels on the 15,000-kilometre route by at least 20% by 2030 by enabling the use of low- and zero-carbon shipping fuels," the Port of Rotterdam said.

"The project is supported by 25 partners, operating more than 90 large container vessels on the route, with a combined transport capacity of 1.5 million containers (TEU) per year."