BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops for First in Seven Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have declined for the first time in more than a week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly fell at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping for the first in seven consecutive trading sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports sank by $4/mt to $495/mt on Tuesday, having reached its highest level since October 13 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $1/mt to $443/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $1.50/mt to $775/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $1.22/bl to $64.40/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices fell by $2.50/mt to $457.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $3.50/mt to $440.50/mt, at Fujairah they were little changed at $461/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $4/mt to $452.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading little changed from the previous session's close at $64.40/bl as of 5:42 AM in London.