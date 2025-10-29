BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops for First in Seven Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday October 29, 2025

Bunker prices mostly fell at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping for the first in seven consecutive trading sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports sank by $4/mt to $495/mt on Tuesday, having reached its highest level since October 13 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $1/mt to $443/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $1.50/mt to $775/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $1.22/bl to $64.40/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices fell by $2.50/mt to $457.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $3.50/mt to $440.50/mt, at Fujairah they were little changed at $461/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $4/mt to $452.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading little changed from the previous session's close at $64.40/bl as of 5:42 AM in London

