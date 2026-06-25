Exmar Takes Delivery of LPG Dual-Fuel Gas Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship is the third dual-fuel LPG vessel in Exmar France's fleet. Image Credit: Exmar

Maritime transportation company Exmar has taken delivery of a new LPG dual-fuel midsize gas carrier for its French unit, Exmar France.

The 41,000 m3 vessel, Moriond, is the third LPG dual-fuel carrier in the fleet, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The vessel is capable of running on LPG and conventional marine fuels.

LPG remains a niche alternative bunker fuel for now, being used almost exclusively in gas carriers.

The global LPG-fuelled fleet is currently made up of 168 ships, with another 149 ships expected to be delivered by 2030, according to classification society DNV data. A majority of these ships are gas carriers.

Earlier this month, the company took delivery of the world’s first oceangoing vessel capable of running on ammonia.