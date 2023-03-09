BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops for First Session in Three

by Ship & Bunker News Team

VLSFO prices have mostly declined over the past month. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices sank at most ports on Wednesday, with global VLSFO prices declining for the first in three sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $11/mt to $643/mt on Wednesday, reaching the lowest level since February 28. The G20-HSFO Index fell by $6/mt to $476/mt, while the G20-MGO Index declined by $21/mt to $913/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $0.65/bl to $82.66/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $11/mt to $611/mt, at Rotterdam they dropped by $17.50/mt to $580/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $11/mt to $607.50/mt and at Houston they slipped by $3/mt to $634/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.09/bl at $82.57/bl as of 9:49 AM in London. In metric tonner terms that would amount to a $0.68/mt fall in bunker prices.