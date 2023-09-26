BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Two-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global bunker prices are now falling after a strong advance over the summer. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping to the lowest level in almost two weeks..

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports sank by $3/mt to $674.50/mt on Monday, reaching the lowest level since September 12. The G20-HSFO Index fell by $0.50/mt to $590/mt, while the G20-MGO Index lost $6.50/mt to $1,010/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.02/bl to $93.29/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $1.50/mt to $666/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $7.50/mt to $620/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $3/mt to $660/mt, and at Houston they sank by $4.50/mt to $658/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $1.15/bl at $92.14/bl as of 9:27 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to an $8.66/mt fall in bunker prices.