BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Two-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday September 26, 2023

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping to the lowest level in almost two weeks..

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports sank by $3/mt to $674.50/mt on Monday, reaching the lowest level since September 12. The G20-HSFO Index fell by $0.50/mt to $590/mt, while the G20-MGO Index lost $6.50/mt to $1,010/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.02/bl to $93.29/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $1.50/mt to $666/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $7.50/mt to $620/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $3/mt to $660/mt, and at Houston they sank by $4.50/mt to $658/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $1.15/bl at $92.14/bl as of 9:27 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to an $8.66/mt fall in bunker prices.

