Bitoil Group Hires Bunker Trader in Cyprus

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Telik previously worked as a bunker trader for IBT Bunkering & Trading in Hamburg. Image Credit: Vladimir Telik / LinkedIn

Marine fuel trading firm Bitoil Group has hired a new bunker trader in Cyprus.

Vladimir Telik has joined the company as a bunker trader in Limassol as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Tuesday.

Telik previously worked as a bunker trader for IBT Bunkering & Trading in Hamburg from June 2021 to May 2023.

He had earlier worked as a cargo officer for AB DFDS Seaways in Klaipeda from 2011 to 2020.

Dubai-based Bitoil offers marine fuel and lubricant trading and brokering services around the world, as well as engaging in cargo trading using relationships with oil firms in Europe and the Middle East, according to the company's website.