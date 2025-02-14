BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Fuel Traders in Singapore, New York and Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is planning to hire a fuel trader in Singapore and senior fuel traders in New York and Copenhagen. Image Credit: Maersk

Container line AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire fuel traders and senior fuel traders in Singapore, New York and Copenhagen.

The company is planning to hire a fuel trader in Singapore and senior fuel traders in New York and Copenhagen, it said in a series of job advertisements on Thursday.

For the senior roles the company is looking for candidates with at least five years of physical commodity trading experience, while for the more junior Singapore role it is looking for two to five years of experience.

The advertisement for the Singapore role lists the following responsibilities:

Working within a team of four traders as a cargo trader in the South-East Asia region with a focus on the Singapore Straits market

Trading of FOB, DAP, and CIF cargoes of Low Sulphur, High Sulphur and Bio-fuels.

Development and implementation of hedging and proprietary trading strategies

Stakeholder management of key suppliers and customers

Contributor to the respective fuel blending programmes

Monitoring and improving the performance of suppliers and relevant stakeholders in the supply chain

Contract management and performing of administrative requirements.

Developing profitable relationships with MOT teams in Europe and the Americas to generate new business.

The New York role has these responsibilities:

Trade physical cargoes (FOB, DAP, CIF) of Low Sulphur, High Sulphur fuels, biofuels, methanol, and LNG in the Americas, with a focus on the U.S. market.

Develop and execute hedging and proprietary trading strategies.

Manage relationships with key suppliers and customers.

Contribute to fuel blending programs and drive supply chain performance improvements.

Oversee contract management and administrative tasks.

Collaborate with MOT teams in Europe and Asia to explore new business opportunities.

And the Copenhagen role has these responsibilities:

Join an eight-member trading team as a cargo trader, covering Europe and Africa.

Trade FOB, DAP, and CIF cargoes of Low Sulphur, High Sulphur, and Biofuels.

Optimize a fully integrated supply system, including storage, logistics, and blending in ARA and the MED.

Contribute to Maersk's energy transition from fossil fuels to LNG, Green & E-Methanol, Bio-LNG, and other sustainable fuels.

Develop and execute hedging and proprietary trading strategies.

Manage relationships with key suppliers and customers.

Monitor and enhance supplier performance within the supply chain.

Oversee contract management and administrative processes.

Drive new business opportunities in collaboration with MOT teams in Asia and the Americas.

For more information, click here for the Singapore role, here for the New York role and here for the Copenhagen role.