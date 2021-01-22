Further Delays to Cruise-Industry Restart

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company's first cruise this year will be on the Costa Smerelda. Image Credit: Costa Cruises

Further delays to the restart of the cruise industry appear to be on the cards, with Costa Cruises the latest to announce a pushing-back of its schedule.

Costa will now postpone the restarting of its ships to March 14, the company said in a statement on its website Friday. All cruises planned on the Costa Deliziosa, Costa Firenze and the Costa Luminosa between February 1 and March 12 have been cancelled.

The cruise industry is responsible for about 4% of global bunker demand. But demand from cruise ships dominates market share in some ports around the world, and its absence over the past year has been felt strongly in these places.

The cruise industry has also tended to take up LNG bunkering and scrubbers more than other shipping segments, meaning its shutdown has had an effect on HSFO and LNG bunker demand in some locations.