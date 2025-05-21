BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for First in Four Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday May 21, 2025

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices rising for the first in four consecutive trading sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1.50/mt to $538.50/mt on Tuesday, in its first daily advance since May 14.

The G20-HSFO Index gained $12.50/mt to $481.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index fell by $3.50/mt to $708.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.16/bl to $65.38/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices fell by $1.50/mt to $521.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $2.50/mt to $476.50/mt, at Fujairah they dropped by $1.50/mt to $513.50/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $2/mt to $471/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $1.10/bl from the previous session's close at $66.48/bl as of 6:27 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to an $8.28/mt rise in bunker prices.

