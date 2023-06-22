TECO 2030 Completes First Future Funnel Scrubber Installation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The scrubber removes SOX, NOX, black carbon and particulate matter from vessels' exhausts. Image Credit: TECO 2030

Maritime technology firm TECO 2030 has completed the first installation of one of its Future Funnel scrubbers.

The first Future Funnel has now been installed on board a ship owned by an undisclosed shipowner, the company said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The scrubber removes SOX, NOX, black carbon and particulate matter from vessels' exhausts. The system was designed in partnership with Austria's AVL.

""I am happy to see the first future funnel installed onboard a vessel," Tore Enger, CEO of TECO 2030, said in the statement.

"The shipowner can now sail with reduced emissions without interrupting its operations.

"We are ready to install more future funnels to shipowners willing to reduce emissions and get returns on their investments.

"This proves that the market is still attracted to scrubbers while zero emission technologies are readily becoming available."