US Softens Port Fee Stance on Chinese Vessels Amid Industry Pressure

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The initial 180-day grace period grants reprieve before charges begin in October. File Image / Pixabay

The US has unveiled a scaled-back version of its port fee policy targeting Chinese-built and Chinese-operated vessels, softening its earlier stance after strong industry backlash.

The new measures, released by the US Trade Representative (USTR) on April 17, introduce a 180-day grace period - meaning the charges will only take effect starting October 14, 2025.

Initially, the US administration had considered steeper port fees that could have cost some vessel operators up to $1.5 million per call, based on earlier draft models.

However, the final policy is significantly milder and will be phased in gradually through 2028.

Under the revised framework:

Starting October 14, 2025 , non-Chinese operators of Chinese-built ships arriving at US ports from overseas will face a fee of $18 per net ton or $120 per container discharged.

, non-Chinese operators of Chinese-built ships arriving at US ports from overseas will face a fee of per net ton or per container discharged. The fees will increase each year, reaching $33 per net ton or $250 per container by April 17, 2028 .

per net ton or per container by . The charge is capped at five times per year per vessel.

Meanwhile, Chinese-operated vessels will also benefit from the 180-day grace period, with port fees beginning October 14, 2025, at $50 per net ton. These will rise by $30 per year, reaching $80 in 2026, $110 in 2027, and $140 in 2028.

The USTR has also scheduled a public hearing for May 29, 2025, and is accepting requests to participate until May 8.

The agency is further seeking input on proposed tariffs on Chinese-made port cranes and cargo-handling equipment, as part of a broader initiative under President Donald Trump's recent maritime executive order.

Ship & Bunker had previously reported that the shipping industry had warned that the original port fee proposals could severely impact the US economy and global trade.