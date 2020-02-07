Dan-Bunkering Appoints New Finance Manager in Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Silversparre joined the company on 1 January. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering

Marine fuels supplier Dan-Bunkering has appointed Ulrik Silversparre as finance manager, the company said Friday.

Silversparre, presumably a department manager at accountancy firm Deloitte, joined the bunker supplier's Copenhagen office on 1 January, the company said in a statement.

"Ulrik will have the overall responsibility for the finance functions across the Group's 12 offices, and is thus expected to play a substantial role in managing the Group's financial operations and activities," the company said.