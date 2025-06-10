Royal Caribbean Appoints Global Fuel Procurement and Sustainability Director

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Piterova has worked for the company since December 2019. Image Credit: Lana Piterova / LinkedIn

Cruise firm Royal Caribbean Group has appointed a director for global fuel procurement and sustainability.

Lana Piterova has been appointed to the role of Royal Caribbean's global fuel procurement and sustainability director in Miami as of this month, she said in an update to her LinkedIn profile on Monday.

Piterova has worked for the company since December 2019, serving previously as senior procurement manager.

She had earlier worked for Arte Bunkering from 2015 to 2019 and for C-Fuels America from 2011 to 2015.

Royal Caribbean Group spent a total of $1.16 billion on its fuel in 2024, up from $1.15 billion the previous year, according to the firm's most recent annual report.