Dan-Bunkering Hires Two Senior Traders from Sing Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hires have joined Dan-Bunkering's Dubai office. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Dan-Bunkering has hired two senior traders in Dubai.

Arzu Kocak Ermurat and Gennady Volneiko joined the firm's Dubai office as senior bunker traders last month, the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Emurat was previously a senior bunker trader for Sing Fuels in Istanbul, and Volneiko was a bunker trader for Sing Fuels in St Petersburg.

"They both bring a wealth of trading experience from the industry," Kasper Fulton Stiedl, managing director of Dan-Bunkering (Middle East) DMCC, said in the statement.

"With their experience and different cultural backgrounds, we expect they will bring dynamic as well as valuable skills to our office here in Dubai."