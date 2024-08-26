World News
BUNKER JOBS: Baseblue Seeks Trader in Cyprus
Monday August 26, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with experience in commercial sales, a degree in a business-related field and excellent English. Image Credit: Baseblue
Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Baseblue is seeking to hire a trader in Cyprus.
The company is looking for candidates with experience in commercial sales, a degree in a business-related field and excellent English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Build and maintain strong relationships with existing and new partners.
- Conduct global buying and selling of marine fuels.
- Advise customers on fuel strategies, considering regulations and innovations in new fuels.
- Support the team in achieving ambitious sales targets.
- Engage in client and supplier visits around the world.
For more information and to apply for the role, click here.