BUNKER JOBS: Baseblue Seeks Trader in Cyprus

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday August 26, 2024

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Baseblue is seeking to hire a trader in Cyprus.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in commercial sales, a degree in a business-related field and excellent English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Build and maintain strong relationships with existing and new partners.
  • Conduct global buying and selling of marine fuels.
  • Advise customers on fuel strategies, considering regulations and innovations in new fuels.
  • Support the team in achieving ambitious sales targets.
  • Engage in client and supplier visits around the world.

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.

