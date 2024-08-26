BUNKER JOBS: Baseblue Seeks Trader in Cyprus

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Baseblue is seeking to hire a trader in Cyprus.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in commercial sales, a degree in a business-related field and excellent English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Build and maintain strong relationships with existing and new partners.

Conduct global buying and selling of marine fuels.

Advise customers on fuel strategies, considering regulations and innovations in new fuels.

Support the team in achieving ambitious sales targets.

Engage in client and supplier visits around the world.

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.