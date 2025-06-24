Osprey Energy Hires Commercial Business Developer in Netherlands

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Roger Rademaker has joined the company as commercial business developer in the Netherlands. Image Credit: Roger Rademaker / LinkedIn

Marine fuels firm Osprey Energy has hired a commercial business developer in the Netherlands.

Roger Rademaker has joined the company as commercial business developer in the Netherlands as of April, the firm said in a LinkedIn post last week.

Rademaker was previously a commercial consultant for FincoEnergies in Rotterdam from September 2018 to March of this year.

He had earlier worked as a consultant for Rademaker Commercial Consultancy from 2013 to 2022.

"Roger joins Osprey Energy as an all-round Commercial Business Developer, bringing deep experience and a strong track record in the maritime sector," the company said in the post.

"He combines a keen eye for commercial opportunities with a hands-on, people-focused approach to driving business growth.

"Known for his determination and drive, Roger is committed to going the extra mile and thrives on creating synergies that lead to one-stop-shop solutions for clients."