USTC Appoints Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Søndergård was previously senior director for group communications at USTC. Image Credit: USTC

USTC, the parent company of marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding, has appointed a vice president for communications and public affairs.

Jonas Søndergård has taken on the role as of June 1, USTC said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Søndergård was previously senior director for group communications at USTC, and has worked at the group since February 2020.

"Jonas Søndergård has played a central role in building the communication function in USTC and has spearheaded the development of internal and external communication channels, processes, and structures for USTC and the Group's subsidiaries," the company said in the statement.

"He is a close advisor to both the ownership and senior leadership in the USTC companies.

"As strategic communications is of growing importance for the Group, USTC has chosen to put even more weight behind the function by promoting Jonas Søndergård to Vice President."