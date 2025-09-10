BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Four-Month Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday September 10, 2025

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to their lowest level in more than four months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $0.50/mt to $524/mt on Tuesday, remaining at its lowest level since May 8.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $4/mt to $439/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $4.50/mt to $758.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures climbed by $0.37/bl to $66.39/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $2/mt to $488/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $3.50/mt to $469.50/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $3.50/mt to $488/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $11.50/mt to $488.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.57/bl from the previous session's close at $66.96/bl as of 5:22 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.29/mt rise in bunker prices.

