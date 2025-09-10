BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Four-Month Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices sank for a fourth day on Tuesday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to their lowest level in more than four months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $0.50/mt to $524/mt on Tuesday, remaining at its lowest level since May 8.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $4/mt to $439/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $4.50/mt to $758.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures climbed by $0.37/bl to $66.39/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $2/mt to $488/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $3.50/mt to $469.50/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $3.50/mt to $488/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $11.50/mt to $488.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.57/bl from the previous session's close at $66.96/bl as of 5:22 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.29/mt rise in bunker prices.