Viking Line Aims for Fossil-Free Shipping on Turku-Stockholm Corridor by 2035

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company's LNG-fuelled ferries bunkered about 6,000 mt of bio-LNG last year. Image Credit: Viking Line

Viking Line and its port partners say progress is being made on plans to create a fossil-free shipping corridor between Finland's Turku and Sweden's Stockholm by 2035, two years after the project was launched.

The ferry operator is working with the Port of Turku and Ports of Stockholm on measures including greater use of renewable fuels, shore power development and zero-emission targets for vessels at berth, it said in an email statement on Monday.

The green shipping corridor was launched in February 2024.

Work so far has included studies into battery installations on Viking Line ferries, installation of energy-saving hull technology and increased usage of bio-LNG.

Viking Line’s dual-fuel ferries bunkered 6,000 mt of bio-LNG in 2025 – a tenfold increase from the volume bunkered in 2024. The company has also secured enough bio-LNG to cover 50% of the fuel needs of its LNG-fuelled vessels for the first half of 2026.

The ports are also advancing plans for onshore power and charging infrastructure, as well as access to sustainable fuels. A joint roadmap for the corridor has been developed and will be updated as the partners continue work toward the 2035 fossil-free target.